Heatwave | 85% Indian households face power cuts every day: Survey

Power cuts

A survey conducted by LocalCircles has found that 85 percent of those surveyed are facing power outages one or more times a day, even as many find themselves helpless without alternatives such as diesel generators or inverters.

The survey received over 25,000 responses from households located in 272 districts of India. It stated that 67 percent of the respondents were men, while 33 percent were women. Approximately 46 percent of the respondents were from tier 1 districts, 33 percent from tier 2, and 21 percent from tier 3 and 4 districts.

Also read: PowerWatch | Heatwave on, India’s power demand may breach previous high this week.

A question regarding the frequency of power outages at their homes received 12,639 responses. Of these, 63 percent, or nearly 6 out of 10 respondents indicated that power outages happen 1-2 times every day, while 22 percent mentioned it happening 3-5 times a day. However, 9 percent of the respondents stated that they were not sure as they have round-the-clock power backup, and 6 percent chose "can't say".

"In effect, 85 percent of those surveyed are facing power outages one or more times a day, and many find themselves helpless without alternatives like diesel generators or inverters, etc.," read a press statement by LocalCircles.

Regarding the duration of power outages, 57 percent of the surveyed households indicated facing up to 2 hours of power outage every day, while 37 percent reported experiencing power outages between 2-8 hours.