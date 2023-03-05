Goa government daydreaming, says Congress on target of 100% renewable energy usage by 2050

The Opposition Congress in Goa on Sunday mocked the state government’s target of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy usage by 2050, saying the dismal past record shows that it is daydreaming.

While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday said that Goa aims to ensure 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, in a statement, termed the chief minister’s announcement as daydreaming.

With a dismal past record, better not speak about achieving 100 per cent renewable energy target with 15,000 jobs by 2050.

The failed BJP government is daydreaming, when Goans are facing nightmares of frequent power cuts and proposed hike in power tariffs, Alemao said. Citing a reply to a question tabled in the state Legislative Assembly, the Congress leader said, The reply revealed that Goa generated only 33.344 MW of solar energy till November 30, 2022 against the target of 358 MW set to achieve national cumulative target of 175 GW. Related stories Centre saved $27 bn in schemes using DBT method, says Economic Affairs Secretary

NCLAT rejects shareholders' plea against McDowell Holdings' insolvency proceedings

India's per capita income doubles since 2014-15 The chief minister has set a new target of 150 MW in the next two years with 500 jobs, which is completely unrealistic, he said. Alemao further alleged that the state government had deliberately opted for a ”go slow” approach on solar and renewable energy to facilitate the destructive Tamnar project. If the government invests even half the money on renewable energy generation in Goa, it will meet the power needs of the entire state, he said.

PTI