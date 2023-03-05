 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPower

Goa government daydreaming, says Congress on target of 100% renewable energy usage by 2050

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday said that Goa aims to ensure 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050.

The Opposition Congress in Goa on Sunday mocked the state government’s target of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy usage by 2050, saying the dismal past record shows that it is daydreaming.

While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday said that Goa aims to ensure 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, in a statement, termed the chief minister’s announcement as daydreaming.

With a dismal past record, better not speak about achieving 100 per cent renewable energy target with 15,000 jobs by 2050.