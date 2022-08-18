English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPower

    13 states barred from participating in power exchanges due to unpaid dues

    Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have been barred from trading on power exchanges from August 19. The move could make power outages more common in the affected states.

    CNBC-TV18
    August 18, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    As many as 13 states — Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh — have been barred from buying and selling on power exchange platforms, people in the know of the matter said.
    The move could make power outages more common in the affected states.
    This move is the result of the rules framed by the Ministry of Power for non-payment of dues by the discoms and gencos. The move, under the new Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rules, will be applicable from August 19.
    The LPS rules bar discoms from power exchanges if they don't pay pending dues to gencos for over seven months. Discoms from the 13 states will attract action under the new Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge) Rules.
    "Buy and sell transactions in all products of power market are restricted for discoms with high dues," sources told CNBC-TV18.
    This news put the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) under pressure as volumes traded on the IEX in the near term could get affected.
    The power trading platform's stock ended nearly 3.6 percent lower on the BSE on Thursday at Rs 166.35 apiece.
    iex
    This is the first time over a dozen states have been barred together.
    The sources said such instances, of states being barred, have occurred in the past, too. But the restrictions were put on few states and removed in sometime after they cleared their dues in a matter of days.
    Sources said trading on power exchanges was extended for a few hours on Thursday after some of the states made a request.
    The total pending dues of state discoms to gencos are Rs 5,085 crore.
    StatesPending dues
    TelanganaRs 1,380.96 crore
    Tamil NaduRs 926.16 crore
    RajasthanRs 500.66 crore
    J&KRs 434.81 crore
    Andhra PradeshRs 412.69 crore
    MaharashtraRs 381.66 crore
    KarnatakaRs 355.20 crore
    Madhya PradeshRs 229.11 crore
    JharkhandRs 214.47 crore
    BiharRs 173.50 crore
    ChhatisgarhRs 27.49 crore
    ManipurRs 29.94 crore
    MizoramRs 17.23 crore
    CNBC-TV18
    Tags: #discoms #Power Exchange #power generation companies
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.