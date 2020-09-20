172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ysrcp-mp-calls-his-partys-andhra-pradesh-government-anti-hindu-says-dharmic-commission-should-be-set-up-5862251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YSRCP MP calls his party's Andhra Pradesh government 'anti-Hindu', says 'dharmic commission' should be set up

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju went on to add that only a "karmayogi" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the issue.

Moneycontrol News

A Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha has criticised his party's government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of being 'anti-Hindu' and being involved in a "constructive destruction of Hindu temples."

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who represents the Narsapuram constituency, now faces disqualification for anti-party activities, The Indian Express reported.

The party has sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking Raju's disqualification, the report stated.

Close

In a dramatic development during Zero Hour, Raju stood up and said that in Andhra Pradesh, "as of now a constructive destruction is happening with regard to Hindu temples." This prompted his party colleagues to stand up in protest.

related news

"Let there be a commission, a dharmic commission or a Hindu commission, in line with that of Christian minorities or Muslim minorities to address the issue…. Though we are a majority (religious community), we are being treated like a minority…. Even in the case of Tirupati temple, for the sake of one individual they are changing rules that have been there for ages," Raju said, although he did not specify the person he was referring to.

Raju went on to add that only a 'karmayogi' like Prime Minister Narendra Modi can address the issue. "Otherwise atrocities are going on in our state," Raju said.

While Raju's colleagues, according to the report, were left stunned, MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen thumping the desk.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.