YSRCP MP calls his party's Andhra Pradesh government 'anti-Hindu', says 'dharmic commission' should be set up

A Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha has criticised his party's government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of being 'anti-Hindu' and being involved in a "constructive destruction of Hindu temples."

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who represents the Narsapuram constituency, now faces disqualification for anti-party activities, The Indian Express reported.

The party has sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking Raju's disqualification, the report stated.

In a dramatic development during Zero Hour, Raju stood up and said that in Andhra Pradesh, "as of now a constructive destruction is happening with regard to Hindu temples." This prompted his party colleagues to stand up in protest.

"Let there be a commission, a dharmic commission or a Hindu commission, in line with that of Christian minorities or Muslim minorities to address the issue…. Though we are a majority (religious community), we are being treated like a minority…. Even in the case of Tirupati temple, for the sake of one individual they are changing rules that have been there for ages," Raju said, although he did not specify the person he was referring to.

Raju went on to add that only a 'karmayogi' like Prime Minister Narendra Modi can address the issue. "Otherwise atrocities are going on in our state," Raju said.

While Raju's colleagues, according to the report, were left stunned, MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen thumping the desk.