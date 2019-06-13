App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YSRCP MLA takes oath 'in the name of Jagan', calls him God

Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy was taking oath as a member of the state Assembly when he swore in the name of the state’s chief minister and party leader Jagan Mohan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Whatsapp

A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) belonging to the YSR Congress Party on June 12 took oath "in the name of Jagan" instead of God (or solemnly affirm) in Andhra Pradesh.

Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy was taking oath as a member of the state Assembly when he swore in the name of the state’s chief minister and party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pro-tem Speaker SVC Appala Naidu however made the lawmaker take the oath again. He asked Reddy to take the oath in the prescribed format.

Close

After the swearing-in, Reddy said he considers Jagan Mohan as his “God” had hence taken his name while taking the oath. “What is wrong if I consider my leader as my god?” The News Minute quoted the MLA as saying.

related news

Reddy also claimed that some Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs in the past had taken oath in the name of NT Rama Rao and that it had been allowed then.

All newly-elected legislators in Andhra Pradesh took oath as members of the state Assembly, expect one, who could not attend the ceremony due to personal reasons.

CM Jagan Mohan was the first to take oath in the Assembly. He was followed by TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. Both greeted each other from a distance upon taking oath.

Then, the 25 ministers were sworn-in, followed by 11 women members. Only about half a dozen members took oath in English and the remaining in Telugu.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Jagan Mohan Reddy #Politics #YSRCP

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.