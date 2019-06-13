YSRCP MLA takes oath 'in the name of Jagan', calls him God

A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) belonging to the YSR Congress Party on June 12 took oath "in the name of Jagan" instead of God (or solemnly affirm) in Andhra Pradesh.

Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy was taking oath as a member of the state Assembly when he swore in the name of the state’s chief minister and party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pro-tem Speaker SVC Appala Naidu however made the lawmaker take the oath again. He asked Reddy to take the oath in the prescribed format.

After the swearing-in, Reddy said he considers Jagan Mohan as his “God” had hence taken his name while taking the oath. “What is wrong if I consider my leader as my god?” The News Minute quoted the MLA as saying.

Reddy also claimed that some Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs in the past had taken oath in the name of NT Rama Rao and that it had been allowed then.

All newly-elected legislators in Andhra Pradesh took oath as members of the state Assembly, expect one, who could not attend the ceremony due to personal reasons.

CM Jagan Mohan was the first to take oath in the Assembly. He was followed by TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. Both greeted each other from a distance upon taking oath.

Then, the 25 ministers were sworn-in, followed by 11 women members. Only about half a dozen members took oath in English and the remaining in Telugu.