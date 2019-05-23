YSRC ahead in 108 seats in Andhra Pradesh assembly polls; TDP leads in 21

Opposition YSR Congress surged ahead taking early leads in over 108 seats, leaving the ruling TDP far behind at 21 in the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena, which was expected to mar the prospects of both the ruling and the opposition parties, is ahead in one seat as per the trends made available for 130 of the total 175 seats by the Election Commission as of 10.30 am.

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initially trailed by 67 votes but bounced back to secure a lead 1,126 votes over his nearest YSRC rival. YSRC chief and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is leading by 8,580 votes.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and a host of ministers are also trailing in their respective constituencies, information reaching the state Chief Electoral Officer's office here indicated.