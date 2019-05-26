App
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Modi

After meeting Modi, he is expected to interact with officials at Andhra Bhawan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on May 26.

Reddy, whose party stormed to power on May 23 with a landslide victory in assembly polls, discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state's financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, sources said.

After meeting Modi, he is expected to interact with officials at Andhra Bhawan.

Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of the state on May 30 in Vijayawada.

On May 25, he was unanimously elected as the leader of YSRC legislature party.

Reddy's party has won 151 of the 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

First Published on May 26, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

