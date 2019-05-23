YSR Congress Legislature to meet on Saturday; Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as CM on May 30

With the YSR Congress all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRC Legislature Party will meet here on May 25 to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as leader, party sources said on Thursday.

Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister in the temple-town of Tirupati on May 30, the sources said. The YSRC is on course to secure a landslide win in the assembly elections as the latest trends show it is leading in over 150 seats out of the total 175 in the State.