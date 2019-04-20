App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Youths want Narendra Modi to return as PM: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Rawat said the BJP will again win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on April 20 said the country's youths want Narendra Modi to return as prime minister. Rawat, who has been campaigning in Rajasthan in support of BJP nominees in the Lok Sabha elections, said it was time the expectations of the young generation were fulfilled.

"The young generation of the country wants Prime Minister Modi. Our youths feel Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fulfil their expectation of empowered India. The youths see only one such face to do this," Rawat said, addressing a press conference here.

He said the BJP will again win all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan. In 2014 general elections, the BJP had won all LS seats in the state.

"In 55 years, 12 crore people had gas connections in the country, but in 55 months, 13 crore new LPG connections were given, out of which seven crore were provided free of cost. In the last five years, the government has given 1.20 crore houses to the poor under the prime minister's housing scheme. Under the Swachh Bharat scheme, 10 crore toilets were constructed," he said, referring to the development work done by the NDA government.

He claimed India's prestige had increased on the international stage during the five-year tenure of the Modi government.

Responding to a question regarding his home state, Rawat said his government had taken several measures to increase employment opportunities and that crime has reduced in Uttarakhand .
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

