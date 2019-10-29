Youth will be given priority in ticket distribution for upcoming assembly polls: Delhi Cong

The Congress will give "priority" to the youth in ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, newly appointed president of the party's Delhi unit Subhash Chopra said on October 29. He denied chances of any organisational changes in the Delhi Congress and said efforts will be made to enthuse party workers.

"We would give priority to youth in deciding party tickets for the assembly elections. It will be a mix of youth and experience," Chopra told reporters at the Delhi Congress office.

Taking charge of the Congress in Delhi at a crucial juncture, Chopra will lead the party in the electoral battle against the ruling AAP and the BJP in the polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

"We value hardworking party workers who have faith in Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. They are the real organisation for us. There is no immediate plan to effect any organisational change," he said.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, the Congress had failed to open its account.

However, in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the party managed to raise its vote percentage and push the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to third place on five of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

Chopra asserted that the Congress will spring up a surprise on its political adversaries.

"Just wait and see what happens in the coming days. We will do something which you can not imagine right now," he told reporters.

The Delhi Congress president also said that he will "expose" the ruling BJP at the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital on the promises made by them to people.

Chief of Delhi Congress's election campaign committee Kirti Azad, former PCC presidents J P Agarwal and Arvinder Singh Lovely, former MP Sandip Dikshit, working president Rajesh Lilothia, and many other senior leaders were present during Chopra's interaction with the media.

Azad hit out at the BJP and the AAP accusing them of "neglecting" the interests of people of Purvanchal in Delhi.

"The Congress is the party where Purvanchalis get respect. The party which works for them. Kejriwal says people from Bihar come to Delhi on a Rs 500 ticket and then go back. Manoj Tiwari says outsiders are responsible for 80 per cent crimes in Delhi. Both have cheated Purvanchalis," Azad claimed.