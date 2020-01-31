App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Youth Congress files police complaint against Anurag Thakur for his inflammatory speech

IYC president Srinivas B V claimed the complaint was lodged against Thakur at Parliament Street police station for his inflammatory speech after which a man fired at peaceful protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Anurag Thakur
File image: Anurag Thakur

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday lodged a police complaint against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his "inflammatory" speech during an election rally here.

IYC president Srinivas B V claimed the complaint was lodged against Thakur at Parliament Street police station for his inflammatory speech after which a man fired at peaceful protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday.

"We want immediate action against Thakur to prevent further escalation of such violent incidents in the country," Srinivas said.

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student near the JMI before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo aazadi".

"The ideology which killed Gandhiji is still prevailing and people like Thakur are provoking the people," IYC national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Anurag Thakur #Current Affairs #India #Indian Youth Congress #inflammatory speech

