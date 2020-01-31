Youth Congress files police complaint against Anurag Thakur for his inflammatory speech

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday lodged a police complaint against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his "inflammatory" speech during an election rally here.

IYC president Srinivas B V claimed the complaint was lodged against Thakur at Parliament Street police station for his inflammatory speech after which a man fired at peaceful protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday.

"We want immediate action against Thakur to prevent further escalation of such violent incidents in the country," Srinivas said.

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student near the JMI before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo aazadi".