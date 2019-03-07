App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Youth Congress activists stage protest near Nirmala Sitharaman's residence over stolen Rafale files

The protesters gathered near Sitharaman's residence at Safdarjung Road, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded his resignation.

Scores of activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (DPYC) staged a protest near Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence on March 7 over the theft of files related to the Rafale fighter jet deal from the ministry.

The protesters gathered near Sitharaman's residence at Safdarjung Road, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded his resignation.

Police stopped the protesters from marching and detained them when they tried to cross a barricade.

Taking a dig at Modi, DPYC President Vikas Chikara said, "The chowkidar has failed to serve country as he cannot protect such important and security files."

The central government on March 6 told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale aircraft deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry and the petitioners seeking a review of its verdict dismissing all pleas against the purchase of the jets relied upon those documents.

Those who put documents on the Rafale deal in the public domain are guilty under the Official Secrets Act and contempt of court, Attorney General K K Venugopal said before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 06:25 pm

