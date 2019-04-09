Youngest candidate this election, will BJP's Tejasvi Surya make the cut?

Tejasvi Surya, 28, the youngest candidate in the 17th Lok Sabha election representing Bengaluru South, is full of energy as he navigates from one campaign meeting to another.

“Being young helps,” he quipped as he stopped by to address volunteers. He intends to cover maximum ground before Bengaluru goes to polling on April 18.

When the 28-year-old was selected to represent Bengaluru South for BJP, it came as a surprise to most. It created ripples in the party as a section of them wanted Tejeswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Union minister Ananth Kumar, to contest.

With a few days to go for the elections, the youngster is confident that he has full support of party seniors. “When a new decision is made, it takes some time for the people to come to terms with it. Now everybody is extremely happy. All the seniors are supporting me now,” he added.

Surya is hardly new to the political scene. He started Arise India Foundation in 2008 to usher in social-political change in education in rural Bengaluru, which is still active. He was an active member of RSS’s student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s Youth Wing. He was also social media in-charge during Karnataka assembly elections.

For as long as Sandesh P, Surya’s school friend, can remember, the young lawyer had always shown keen interest in politics, nation and development. “Surya would give politically-inspired speeches during school events, much to the teachers' chagrin,” Sandesh reminisced.

“We all knew he would get there someday. But it happened quicker than we expected,” he added.

Talking about his interest in politics, Surya said, “I had always felt politics is the platform where you get to impact a great many number of people. Sadly, until Narendra Modi’s arrival on the national scene, the youth or people of my generation felt disconnected with politics. We felt politicians do not truly represent our aspirations and values.”

“So I thought if we don’t change it ourselves, who will?” he asked.

People in his constituency, a BJP stronghold, seem impressed with Surya. What Surya lacks in experience and knowledge, he compensates through his energy and willingness to learn. Talking about inexperience, Surya said, “Not having experience is itself going to be a blessing because the system has not yet tamed me. I will bring fresh energy, fresh insight and out-of-the-box solutions to problems of today.”

Venkat Raghav, a BJP supporter, finds this sentiment endearing. “Surya is bright, knowledgeable and hardworking. You hardly see such young people in politics. We need more like him to build India’s future,” he said.

True, at the outset, Surya paints the picture of a country that nurtures and grooms vibrant and young talent for the future. If Surya wins, he will join Dushyant Chautala, 31, the youngest-ever member of Parliament.

However, his electoral speeches have not garnered much appreciation. His answer to most questions on jobs and development was re-electing Modi.

"He clearly has no answers to pointed questions and re-electing Modi is not an answer, given that he is contesting to be an MP," said Vijay Sekar, a management consultant in the city.

In a recent election campaign, Surya said, “Elections are a test for patriotism. If you are with Modi, you are with India and if you are not, you are anti-India.” In another roadshow, he again said, “Narendra Modi’s victory is India’s victory. Modi represents future India, patriotism and prosperity.”

This has earned him the ‘radical’ tag, but he does not agree with it. Also, Surya has got an injunction against 45 media houses for spreading vindictive and false propaganda against him, including a #MeToo allegation.

A tweet where he comments against Women Reservation Bill has been circulating as well. Commenting on these allegations, Surya explained, “That was a tweet I had replied to another person in a different context five years ago. A screenshot is being circulated now. It was a reply to a tweet taken out of context since Congress has nothing else to say against me.”

This lack of moderation in the speech has made many skeptical as well. Srikrishnan Lal, who has been following Surya’s campaigning, said, “I like his energy. He is articulate and we do need young people like him. But this kind of polarising speech does not bode well.”

Meena Manu agrees. “It is great to see youngsters such as Surya in the political scene. But youngsters need to be balanced, which Surya is not right now. But again, he is still young and he will learn. It will be interesting to see his political journey.”

Talking about his possibility of winning, a senior resident said, “Bengaluru South is a BJP bastion. It is definitely an advantage for Surya and there is a good possibility that he would win.”