App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Youngest candidate this election, will BJP's Tejasvi Surya make the cut?

His electoral speeches have not garnered much appreciation. His answer to most questions on jobs and development was re-electing PM Modi

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya
BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya
Whatsapp

Tejasvi Surya, 28, the youngest candidate in the 17th Lok Sabha election representing Bengaluru South, is full of energy as he navigates from one campaign meeting to another.

“Being young helps,” he quipped as he stopped by to address volunteers. He intends to cover maximum ground before Bengaluru goes to polling on April 18.

When the 28-year-old was selected to represent Bengaluru South for BJP, it came as a surprise to most. It created ripples in the party as a section of them wanted Tejeswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Union minister Ananth Kumar, to contest.

With a few days to go for the elections, the youngster is confident that he has full support of party seniors. “When a new decision is made, it takes some time for the people to come to terms with it. Now everybody is extremely happy. All the seniors are supporting me now,” he added.

related news

Surya is hardly new to the political scene. He started Arise India Foundation in 2008 to usher in social-political change in education in rural Bengaluru, which is still active. He was an active member of RSS’s student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s Youth Wing. He was also social media in-charge during Karnataka assembly elections.

For as long as Sandesh P, Surya’s school friend, can remember, the young lawyer had always shown keen interest in politics, nation and development. “Surya would give politically-inspired speeches during school events, much to the teachers' chagrin,” Sandesh reminisced.

“We all knew he would get there someday. But it happened quicker than we expected,” he added.

Talking about his interest in politics, Surya said, “I had always felt politics is the platform where you get to impact a great many number of people. Sadly, until Narendra Modi’s arrival on the national scene, the youth or people of my generation felt disconnected with politics. We felt politicians do not truly represent our aspirations and values.”

“So I thought if we don’t change it ourselves, who will?” he asked.

People in his constituency, a BJP stronghold, seem impressed with Surya. What Surya lacks in experience and knowledge, he compensates through his energy and willingness to learn. Talking about inexperience, Surya said, “Not having experience is itself going to be a blessing because the system has not yet tamed me. I will bring fresh energy, fresh insight and out-of-the-box solutions to problems of today.”

Venkat Raghav, a BJP supporter, finds this sentiment endearing. “Surya is bright, knowledgeable and hardworking. You hardly see such young people in politics. We need more like him to build India’s future,” he said.

True, at the outset, Surya paints the picture of a country that nurtures and grooms vibrant and young talent for the future. If Surya wins, he will join Dushyant Chautala, 31, the youngest-ever member of Parliament.

However, his electoral speeches have not garnered much appreciation. His answer to most questions on jobs and development was re-electing Modi.

"He clearly has no answers to pointed questions and re-electing Modi is not an answer, given that he is contesting to be an MP," said Vijay Sekar, a management consultant in the city.

In a recent election campaign, Surya said, “Elections are a test for patriotism. If you are with Modi, you are with India and if you are not, you are anti-India.” In another roadshow, he again said, “Narendra Modi’s victory is India’s victory. Modi represents future India, patriotism and prosperity.”

This has earned him the ‘radical’ tag, but he does not agree with it. Also, Surya has got an injunction against 45 media houses for spreading vindictive and false propaganda against him, including a #MeToo allegation.

A tweet where he comments against Women Reservation Bill has been circulating as well. Commenting on these allegations, Surya explained, “That was a tweet I had replied to another person in a different context five years ago. A screenshot is being circulated now. It was a reply to a tweet taken out of context since Congress has nothing else to say against me.”

This lack of moderation in the speech has made many skeptical as well. Srikrishnan Lal, who has been following Surya’s campaigning, said, “I like his energy. He is articulate and we do need young people like him. But this kind of polarising speech does not bode well.”

Meena Manu agrees. “It is great to see youngsters such as Surya in the political scene. But youngsters need to be balanced, which Surya is not right now. But again, he is still young and he will learn. It will be interesting to see his political journey.”

Talking about his possibility of winning, a senior resident said, “Bengaluru South is a BJP bastion. It is definitely an advantage for Surya and there is a good possibility that he would win.”
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Bengaluru #BJP #General Election 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Tejasvi Surya

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Ins ...

Sensex Ends 239 Points Higher; Yes Bank Rallies 4 Percent

ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Aims to Unify Your TV Experience

Tata Motors Launches 'Samarth' Initiative for Welfare of Truck Drivers ...

Dogs Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood With 97% Accuracy

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Form Govt at Centre after LS Electi ...

India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.