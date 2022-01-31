MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    You will never know when Rahul will go on vacation and govt destabilise: Amit Shah to young voters in Goa

    During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)


    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to youngsters in Goa to support BJP for their better future and took a dig at Congress, saying youths will never know when Rahul Gandhi will go on vacation and the state government will destabilise in the coastal state.

    During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.


    Shah said that Goa will be converted into an educational hub in the next five years, the planning for which was done by former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar and his successor Pramod Sawant.

    He recalled that two months ago foundation was laid in Goa for a Forensic Science University.

    “There are similar projects in the pipeline which are already sanctioned for Goa,” Shah said, adding that the coastal state has the potential to become the education hub due to the highest literacy rate.

    Shah said that the Modi government’s Startup scheme has been implemented in Goa and by 2025, more than 500 international-level startups would come up in the coastal state.

    Close

    Related stories

    “When IT hub is created or sailors’ university is created then you will have job opportunities in Goa. That is why, I say, you all will not have to go anywhere (any other political party) because if you support Congress, you will never know when Rahul baba will go on vacation and Goa government will destabilise,” he said.

    He was apparently referring to the Congress’ political position in Goa. The party was hit the hardest due to defections in the last five years.

    Speaking about industrial growth, Shah said Goa is not a consumer state, and for this reason, the government has to think about the investment that will help in Goa’s progress.

    “That is the reason why we look at tourism as a potential sector,” he said, adding that the tourist inflow will grow manifold after a second airport at Mopa will be commissioned.

    The international airport at Mopa is expected to be commissioned in August 2022.

    Shah said that the Union government is planning to develop the trade and industry which is suitable to Goa’s environment.

    “The BJP in the last ten years had taken up various works like construction of a new airport, modernisation of shipyard, maritime cluster etc. All these were done with the vision. Give us five more years, Goa’s industrial development will pick up the pace with jet speed,” he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Indi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.