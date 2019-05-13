App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

'You should be ashamed': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Sam Pitroda for remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Gandhi was addressing a poll rally in favour of Congress candidate Amar Singh, who is pitted against SAD nominee D S Guru from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve) constituency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP continuing their attack on the Congress over Sam Pitroda's remarks on the 1984 riots, party chief Rahul Gandhi on May 13 said the leader should be ashamed of himself and seek apology from the country.

Gandhi was addressing a poll rally in favour of Congress candidate Amar Singh, who is pitted against SAD nominee D S Guru from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve) constituency.

"What Sam Pitroda said about 1984 (anti-Sikh riots) was totally wrong and he should seek an apology from the country. I am saying this publicly and I also said the same to him over phone. Pitroda ji, what you had said was completely wrong and you should be ashamed of yourself. You should seek public apology," he said winding up his speech here.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also present at the event.

The BJP has stepped up offensive against the Congress over the Indian Overseas Congress chief's remarks as the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is an emotive issue in Punjab which is going to polls on May 19.

During campaigning in Rohtak in Haryana and at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Modi on May 10 had hit out at the Congress, saying Pitroda's remarks reflected the "character and arrogance" of the opposition party.

On May 12 in Amritsar, BJP chief Amit Shah had asked Gandhi whether the matter has ended with Pitroda tendering an apology for "justifying" the Sikh genocide.
First Published on May 13, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #1984 anti-Sikh riots #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kabir Singh Trailer Launch LIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani indulg ...

Kabir Singh trailer review: Shahid Kapoor impressive as a jilted lover ...

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Kangana Ranaut to shine in a Falguni and Sh ...

Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner calls Emilia Clarke the 'culprit' behin ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Written Update: The Last War is as ...

R Madhavan's clean shaven look for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will hel ...

Kiara Advani gives us a sneak peek into her first ever magazine cover

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Review: It’s a brutal war and the ...

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern and France's Emmanuel Macron Join Hands t ...

Summer Guide to Healthy Hair & Scalp for Your Baby

These Old 'Game of Thrones' Visions Predicted What Would Happen in Epi ...

'You Should be Ashamed': Rahul Hits Out at Pitroda for Remarks on 1984 ...

Julian Assange Gets 'Another Chance to Clear Name' as Sweden Reopens R ...

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 15 Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Indian Woman Dies After Hip Surgery at Hospital in Dubai

Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Shares Photo of His Newborn Baby Izaha ...

Jacqueline Fernandez Doing Handstand is the Perfect Monday Motivation

US states file lawsuit against pharma firms over inflated prices, prof ...

Effect of rising dragon: How the China factor is bolstering US-India t ...

Remembering YC Deveshwar: A 'hands-on' leader who made ITC a diversifi ...

Sri Lanka blocks social media after worst anti-Muslim unrest since Eas ...

PM Modi: BJP knows the art of running coalitions

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 372 points lower, down for 9th session, Nift ...

PVR eyeing 20% revenue growth, adding 80-100 screens in FY20, says CFO

Disbursement growth of 35-40% annually achievable, says Equitas CEO PN ...

Focus likely to shift back to earnings, fundamentals post-election res ...

Chronic political violence in West Bengal paints democracy in blood wi ...

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor plummets to self-destruction and al ...

Jammu and Kashmir: Protests erupt after rape of three-year-old girl in ...

Gwadar attack: Growing separatist violence in Balochistan indicates an ...

Jet Airways revival: Etihad Airways bids for minority stake in beleagu ...

Pep Guardiola's peerless system at Manchester City embodies Premier Le ...

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

In 'Draupadi Has Woken Up', Renu Behl writes of a woman's 'duties' in ...

Facebook responds to co-founder Chris Hughes' call to break up the soc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.