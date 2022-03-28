Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet 2.0 | All eyes on portfolio allocation in Uttar Pradesh

After the swearing in of 52 leaders as ministers in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, all eyes are on the portfolios to be allotted to the ministers.

The new Adityanath cabinet made space for at least 31 fresh faces while dropping 24 ministers, including heavyweights, from the first term of his government in Uttar Pradesh.

Overall, the team Yogi Adityanath 2.0 sworn in on March 25 includes two deputy chief ministers, 18 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state, apart from the chief minister. Among the 52 ministers, five are women.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of the two deputy chief ministers, is all set to get public works department (PWD) like in the previous tenure. Maurya, was re-inducted as deputy chief minister despite losing the assembly election. Brajesh Pathak, the other deputy chief minister in the new government, will likely get the urban development department, according to the sources. Pathak was minister of Legislative, Justice and Rural Engineering service, in the previous government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party created history in recently held assembly polls when it, along with allies, won a record mandate by bagging 274 of the 403 assembly seats of the state, becoming the first party in three decades to get a second term after completing a five-year tenure.

Eleven former ministers, who have been dropped, lost the Assembly elections 2022. But at least ten prominent leaders, who won the elections, have been dropped either for lacking connection with people or due to their poor performance as ministers, according to reports.

Among the bigwigs who were dropped as ministers this time is Jai Pratap Singh, the medical and health minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government that was faced with criticism over poor COVID-19 management during the second wave of the pandemic. The government had, however, claimed that its pandemic management was best in the country.

Former IAS-turned politician Arvind Sharma is likely to be the Health Minister in the new government while Baby Rani Maurya, the former governor of Uttarakhand, could become the education minister. Sharma, a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took voluntary retirement to become a member of legislative council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh in 2021.

Suresh Khanna may retain the finance ministry in the Yogi Adityanath government while Surya Pratap Shahi may get agriculture or sugarcane development.

