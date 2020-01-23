Yogi Adityanath takes sexist dig at protesters in Shaheen Bagh, asks 'where are the men': Report

Taking a swipe at the women-led protests at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while the men are sleeping under the quilt in the comfort of their homes, they have pushed their women and children forward to protest.

"Now these people (anti-CAA protesters) do not have the courage to participate in the protests themselves. They know that if they indulge in vandalism, their property will be seized," Adityanath said on January 22 while addressing a rally in support of the amended Citizenship Act in Kanpur.

"They started making the women sit at roads. The children have been made to sit. It's such a big crime that the men are sleeping under the quilt and the women are made to sit at roads. It is shameful," he said.

At several places, including in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and in Lucknow, women have been leading the protests against the law, alleging it is discriminatory and fearing it selectively targets the Muslim community.

However, some such protests turned violent in Uttar Pradesh last month, wherein about 20 people died. Following this, the UP government issued notices to the protesters, seeking compensation for the damage they caused to public property. The UP CM had said he would seek "revenge" from those who damaged public property by taking away their property.

Political leader and activist Sadaf Jafar was also detained by the police in Lucknow during one such protest, and was reportedly torutred and assaulted in custody.

"Those who do not know what the CAA is are staging sit-ins. If you go and ask anyone why are they sitting on 'dharna', they will say the men of the house feel that they have become so incompetent that they cannot do anything, so they want the women to go and sit on 'dharna'," the UP CM said.