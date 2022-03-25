Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for second time, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak sworn in as deputy CMs

Yogi Adityanath took oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second straight term in a grand ceremony held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.

Adityanath's new cabinet has 52 ministers who also took oath on the occasion.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers in the new UP government. Maurya, an OBC face, who lost assembly election from Sirathu has retained his deputy CM post.

Pathak, who served as law minister during the previous term of the BJP in UP, will be the deputy chief minister too. Pathak, who defected from the BSP to join the BJP, is party's Brahmin face.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda were present at the event.

Overall, the new Team Yogi includes two deputy chief ministers, 18 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state, apart from the chief minister. Among the 52 ministers, five are women.

Among prominent ministers in the previous Adityanath cabinet who could not make it to the team include former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and ministers Shrikant Sharma, Ashutosh Tandon, Mahendra Singh, Siddharth Nath Singh and Mohsin Raza.

The Bharatiya Janata Party created history in recently-held assembly polls when it, along with allies, won a record mandate by bagging 274 of the 403 assembly seats of the state, becoming the first party in three decades to get a second term after completing a five-year tenure.

The swearing-in is being seen as a show of strength by the BJP as several thousand people attended it ahead of 2024 general elections.

Adityanath contested assembly polls for the first time in UP election 2022 and won from Gorakhpur Urban seat. He is the first sitting CM, since Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2007, to contest polls. Both his predecessors, Akhilesh Yadav (2012-17) and Mayawati (2007-2012) were Members of Legislative Council (MLC). In his first term, Adityanath was an MLC too.

Adityanath is also the only Uttar Pradesh chief minister to be re-elected after serving a full, five-year term in three decades. Under Adityanath, the BJP became UP’s first government, since 1985, to be re-elected for a second consecutive term.

Here is the list of ministers in the new Yogi Adityanath apart from deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak -

Ministers: Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaiveer Singh, Dharmpal Singh, Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasad, Rakesh Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad.

Ministers of state (independent charge): Nitin Agarwal, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharmveer Prajapati, Asim Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena and Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’.

Ministers of state: Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khatik, Sanjeev Gaud, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Ajeet Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brajesh Singh, KP Malik, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anup Pradhan ‘Valmiki’, Pratibha Shukla, Rakesh Rathor Guru, Rajni Tiwari, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

(With agency inputs)