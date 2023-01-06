 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yogi Adityanath says UP safe for investors, interacts with Bollywood members in Mumbai

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday pitched his state as a safe investment destination and also interacted with prominent Bollywood personalities during his visit to Mumbai, where Maharashtra's Opposition parties targeted him over his roadshow.

Adityanath assured industrialists of a strong law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, devoid of fear and free of land mafia.

"You must have seen that before 2017, there used to be riots every other day, now the law and situation in the state is very strong. We formed an anti-land mafia task force and vacated over 64,000-hectare land from their clutches," the chief minister said.

The chief minister told investors that today no goon can collect tax from any businessman or contractor or harass them in Uttar Pradesh.

"Even political donations cannot be taken forcibly," he added.

The chief minister is on an eight-city roadshow to promote the 3-day 'UP Global Investor Summit 2023' to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.