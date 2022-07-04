English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Yogi Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in Uttar Pradesh

    Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion. After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments.

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure. A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was also screened at the event held in Lok Bhavan here.

    Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion. After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments.

    Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 02:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.