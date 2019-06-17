Yogi Adityanath meets Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal

Officials said both these meetings were courtesy calls after the swearing-in of the Union Cabinet.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at their residences here.
They also said Adityanath discussed issues related to his state.
The UP chief minister was here to attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday. He also paid a visit to the National War Memorial and National Police Memorial in the national capital.He said sacrifices of security personnel will continue to inspire generations.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:00 am