Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati censured, barred from campaigning for 72, 48 hours respectively

The Election Commission on Monday "strongly condemned" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati for their communal remarks and barred them from campaigning for different periods. While Adityanath was barred for 72 hours, Mayawati has been barred for 48 hours, separate EC orders said.

The two have also been "censured".

Mayawati was issued the notice for her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims to not vote for a particular party. The BSP chief had prima facie violated the model code of conduct, the poll panel found.

Adityanath was served the notice for his "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali" remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut.

He compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between 'Ali', a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman.