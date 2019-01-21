Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt to hold cabinet meeting in a tent at Kumbh Mela

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will organize a cabinet meeting on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, The Times of India stated in a report.

The meeting, which will be held inside a makeshift tent on the Kumbh Mela grounds, is scheduled for either January 29 or February 4. Following the meet, the ministers will take a dip in the holy river.

The aim of organising the meeting on the Kumbh ground is to send a strong signal to the world on the significance of the mega event, said the report quoting Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“On an average day, 1-2 crore people are converging on Kumbh. We want to convey to the world that our development plans and holy festivals go together. The plan was discussed at our last Cabinet meeting and it has been decided that we will have at least one sitting in Allahabad during such an important festival,” Maurya was quoted as saying.

The state government is spending lavishly on the 50-day Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15 and will continue till March 4. It has allocated Rs 4,300 crore for the event this time, which is over thrice the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013, making the mega pilgrimage perhaps the costliest ever.

The area of Kumbh Mela has also been doubled to 3,200 hectares as compared to 1,600 hectares in the previous fairs.