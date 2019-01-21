App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt to hold cabinet meeting in a tent at Kumbh Mela

The state government is spending lavishly on the 50-day Kumbh Mela. It has allocated Rs 4,300 crore for the event this time

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will organize a cabinet meeting on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, The Times of India stated in a report.

The meeting, which will be held inside a makeshift tent on the Kumbh Mela grounds, is scheduled for either January 29 or February 4. Following the meet, the ministers will take a dip in the holy river.

The aim of organising the meeting on the Kumbh ground is to send a strong signal to the world on the significance of the mega event, said the report quoting Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“On an average day, 1-2 crore people are converging on Kumbh. We want to convey to the world that our development plans and holy festivals go together. The plan was discussed at our last Cabinet meeting and it has been decided that we will have at least one sitting in Allahabad during such an important festival,” Maurya was quoted as saying.

related news

The state government is spending lavishly on the 50-day Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15 and will continue till March 4. It has allocated Rs 4,300 crore for the event this time, which is over thrice the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013, making the mega pilgrimage perhaps the costliest ever.

The area of Kumbh Mela has also been doubled to 3,200 hectares as compared to 1,600 hectares in the previous fairs.

The event is expected to generate revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh, says apex industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.