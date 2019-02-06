App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath government got rid of goons, mafia in UP: Amit Shah

Earlier, policemen were afraid of goons, Shah said in an apparent dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on February 6 claimed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has dramatically improved after the Yogi Adityanath government took over.

Earlier, policemen were afraid of goons, Shah said in an apparent dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The state has now been rid of goons and the land mafia, he told booth-level Bharatiya Janata Party workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said nobody believed him when he said last time that the BJP will win 70 of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

He praised party workers for making that possible in the 2014 elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP now faces a challenge from the recently formed Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.