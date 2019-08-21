App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath expands council of ministers

This is the first rejig of Adityanath's council of ministers since he came to power in 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 21 expanded his council of ministers with 23 ministers taking oath at the Raj Bhavan.

This is the first rejig of Adityanath's council of ministers since he came to power in 2017.

Four ministers of state with independent charge were promoted as cabinet ministers, while two new faces, Ram Naresh Agnihotri and Kamla Rani Varun, joined as cabinet ministers.

Six ministers of state with independent charge were inducted. The two-and-a-half year-old BJP ministry will also have 11 new ministers of state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office in the presence of the chief minister.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

