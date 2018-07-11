Yogendra Yadav accuses Modi of 'targeting his family' after I-T raid on his sisters' hospital

National President of the Swaraj India party, Yogendra Yadav, on Wednesday has accused Modi government of going after his family to intimidate him.

Yadav said that over 100 officials from Delhi raided a hospital-cum-nursing home run by his sisters on Wednesday in Rewari.

In a couple of tweets, Yadav said, “Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my 9-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari. Pl search me, my home, why target my family? (Sic)”



Info from Rewari:

About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today

All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers

Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies

A clear attempt to intimidate.

Modiji you can't silence me.

— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) July 11, 2018

Yadav had led a padyatra, which by his own admission, crossed through 127 villages of Rewari in nine days. He claimed to have walked 250 kilometres during the event.

Yogendra Yadav also announced a movement to make sure that every farmer is given full MSP for millets and cotton. He also demanded that liquor shops in every village be closed.