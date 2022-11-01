Yoga classes to continue in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Representative Image (Image : ANI)

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on November 1 that the free Yoga classes will not stop in the national capital and urged the instructors to continue, assuring them that they would be paid.

Kejriwal said that yoga classes would be launched in Punjab also and if voted to power, the party would do the same in Gujarat. Gujarat will hold elections in the next few months as the term of the assembly runs out in February 2023.

He accused the BJP and Delhi's lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena of playing “petty politics” over free yoga classes.

“With utmost grief, I have to say, Yoga classes in various parks of Delhi were closed today. People, who had post COVID-19 complications were benefiting from these free Yoga classes,” Kejriwal said.

He alleged the next target of the government would be mohalla clinics and contractual teachers. The government wanted to create a problem in health and education sectors, he alleged.

“I will fight for the people of Delhi. We won’t let developmental works to stop. I won’t let people face any problem,” Kejriwal added.

He also said that the file for the continuation of Dilli Ki Yogshala was sent to L-G’s Secretariat. ​

The fresh controversy erupted on October 31 after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the 590 yoga classes in parks run by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University will be closed from November 1.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Sisodia said, “The board of the university wants that the Yogshala should continue for the common people of Delhi, the government has also given the budget, still the order has been issued to close the Yogshala of Delhi by intimidating officers.”

“My proposal to continue Dilli Ki Yogshala was sent to the L-G after getting the nod from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on which he has not taken any decision so far. In the meantime, a decision to stop the free yoga classes has been taken,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

However, the LG’s office said it had not received any file about the yoga programme after October 31.