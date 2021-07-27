MARKET NEWS

BS Yediyurappa's supporter allegedly dies by suicide, caretaker CM expresses grief

According to reports, Rajappa (Ravi), aged about 30, from Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagara district, has allegedly ended his life, shocked by BS Yediyurappa's exit.

PTI
July 27, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
Expressing "grief" over the alleged suicide of a supporter pained by his resignation, Karnataka's caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said ups and downs are common in politics, and appealed to his followers that their regard towards him should not go to its extremity.

"... this news has caused me deep pain and grief. Ups and downs are common in politics, ending life for this is always unacceptable. No one can bear the loss that the family has to go through because of it," Yediyurappa tweeted.

"I appeal with folded hands that regard should not go to extremity. I'm with Ravi's family in their pain," he said.

Yediyurappa on Monday submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Governor accepted it and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect.

The notification from the Raj Bhavan said Yediyurappa shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternate arrangements are made.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, the following organisation in India can help. Call 24x7 toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline 'Kiran' at 1800-599-0019.
