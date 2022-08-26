Yediyurappa in New Delhi, to meet PM Modi and top BJP leadership

File image

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa left for New Delhi on Friday, and will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's central leadership during the visit.

This is the first visit of the former Chief Minister after his recent induction into the BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

He is also likely to meet the top RSS leadership during the visit. "I'm going to Delhi, I will be there today and tomorrow. Today evening I will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will meet Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) and J P Nadda (BJP national President), Rajnath Singh (Union Defence Minister) and other leaders today and tomorrow, and will return tomorrow evening," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here before leaving for New Delhi, he said, "It is my duty to seek their suggestions and guidance on how to function in the new responsibility given to me, so I'm going. If I get an opportunity I will also meet Dattatreya Hosabale, the Sarkaryawah (General Secretary) of RSS."

According to party sources, recent political developments in the state, preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls, and organisational matters are likely to come up for discussion during the meet.

The 79-year old leader was on August 17 appointed to the highest decision-making body of the BJP. The move ahead of the Assembly polls in the state next year, was seen as an attempt by the BJP leadership to send out a message that it still has high regard for the veteran leader and was keen to utilise his experience and mentorship, amid allegations by some sections, especially opposition Congress about the Lingayat strongman being sidelined.

According to Yediyurappa, following his appointment, the PM asked him to concentrate on strengthening the BJP in other South Indian states, along with Karnataka. The veteran leader had resigned as CM on July 26, 2021.

Age was seen as a primary factor for his exit from the top job, with an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices; also the high command wanted to make way for fresh leadership ahead of the Assembly polls.