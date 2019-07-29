Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: KR Ramesh Kumar resigns as Speaker; Yediyurappa wins floor test

Live now
Jul 29, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
KR Ramesh Kumar resigns as Speaker
Assembly passes Finance Bill
Yediyurappa wins floor test; motion passed by voice vote
How the numbers stack up
CM BS Yediyurappa to face floor test today
Update: Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has tendered his resignation from the post.
The Karnataka Assembly has passed the Finance Bill by voice vote. There were no votes against the Bill.
JUST IN: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has won the trust vote through a voice vote.
NEWS FLASH: The floor test in now underway.
Karnataka trust vote live updates | HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha: You (BJP) have left the dissenting and rebel MLAs on roads. Since last week I have been seeing all developments. Speaker's decision sends a strong message. He did not act in hurry. He looked into the matter very carefully, and looked into each case.
Karnataka trust vote live updates | Former CM HD Kumaraswamy in Vidhana Soudha: I ran the government for 14 months. I have no obligation to answer your (BS Yediyurappa’s) questions. I need to answer my conscience. From past 14 months, everything was being recorded. People know what work I have done.
Karnataka trust vote live updates | Siddaramaiah: We hope you (BS Yediyurappa) will be chief minister but there is no guarantee of that. You are with the rebels. Can you deliver on a stable government? It is impossible! I oppose this confidence motion because this government is unconstitutional and immoral.
Karnataka trust vote live updates | Congress’ Siddaramaiah: Unfortunately, Yediyurappa has never been the chief minister with people's mandate. Where's the mandate? You did not have it in 2008, 2018 or even now. When he took oath there were 222 MLAs in House, where did BJP have 112 MLAs for majority? They had 105 seats. That is not mandate.