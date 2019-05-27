App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Yeddyurappa rules out formation of govt with JDS support, favours fresh polls

"Forming a government with JDS help is an impossibility. I have had a distasteful experience of 20-20 rule under Kumaraswamy's chief ministership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid speculation that JDS-Congress coalition may collapse following its drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa said his party favoured fresh assembly elections in such an event, ruling out partnering with the regional party to form a new government.

"Forming a government with JDS help is an impossibility. I have had a distasteful experience of 20-20 rule under Kumaraswamy's chief ministership.

I do not want to repeat the mistake again," Yeddyurappa told PTI in an interview here. The BJP had to withdraw support to the Kumaraswamy led government as the JDS leader refused to stepdown as per 20-20 power sharing deal in 2007. Responding to a question, Yeddyurappa said the party is ready for fresh state elections.

"We are ready for fresh assembly elections. There is no option left for our party," he said. Claiming that the JDS-Congress government has lost people's faith after losing 26 seats in Karnataka's Lok Sabha constituencies, he said despite this the coalition partners have decided to run the government, which was against the verdict of the people.

related news

He also alleged that the coalition partners have buried the hatchet just to remain in power, instead of solving people's problems including, drought and drinking water across the state.

To another query, the senior BJP leader said the party has convened a meeting on June 1 to chart out the next course of action. Asked if the BJP would welcome Sumalatha Ambareesh, who defeated Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, into the party, Yeddyurappa said if Sumalatha wants to join his party, she was welcome to do so.

"Sumalatha told us that she would talk to the people of Mandya and decide on joining BJP," he added. The Congress and JDS formed a coalition government in the state after the May 2018 assembly elections threw up a hung verdict.

Congress and JD(S) ended up winning only one seat each in the Lok Sabha elections dealing a blow to the one-year-old coalition. JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil lost in Tumkur and Mandya respectively.
First Published on May 27, 2019 08:50 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ramadan is a Mental & Spiritual Exercise for Me: ...

Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, a Film that Should Not Have Been at Canne ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.