you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yeddyurappa and leadership on same page, will form stable govt in Karnataka: BJP leaders

BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said the new dispensation will be development oriented and stable, unlike the previous "unholy alliance" of the Congress and the JD(S).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa staking claim to form government in Karnataka on July 26, his party colleagues here backed his candidature as chief minister and said he enjoys the support of a majority of MLAs and will bring stability to the state.

Yeddyurappa was invited to form the government after he met Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim and requested him to administer the oath of office and secrecy on Friday evening. On Tuesday, the H D Kumaraswamy government lost the confidence vote, ending nearly three weeks of political suspense.

Former state minister and MP Shobha Karandlaje, considered a Yeddyurappa loyalist, refuted suggestions that the BJP central leadership wanted to adopt a more cautious approach and wait for a few more days.

"Yeddyurappa staked claim to form the government only after getting a nod from the central leadership. He and the central leaders are on the same page," the Lok Sabha MP from the state said.

"The BJP is going to form a development oriented and stable government which will be for the welfare of the overall state. There is no need to elect the leader of the party as B S Yeddyurappa is already the BJP's legislative party leader in Karnataka.

"This government is as per the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. An unholy alliance was formed between the Congress and the JD(S), which was not according to the mandate of the people of the state," he said.

Yeddurappa, a former Karnataka chief minister, told reporters in Bengaluru that he had requested the governor to administer the oath of office to him between 6-6:15 p.m on Friday.

"The governor has agreed and given me a letter," he said.

He is likely to take oath alone.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 02:27 pm

