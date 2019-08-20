App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yatras of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena show Maharashtra govt's 'failure': Ajit Pawar

"Why are you taking out the yatras if you think your government has performed? These (the yatras) mark the failure of your government," Pawar alleged, without naming any party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday attacked the ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena over their respective pre-poll yatras, saying they undertook the mass outreach initiatives as their government "failed" to perform.

He also alleged that opposition leaders were being lured and threatened to join the ruling parties.

"Why are you taking out the yatras if you think your government has performed? These (the yatras) mark the failure of your government," Pawar alleged, without naming any party.

Close

The former deputy chief minister made the remarks at a press briefing in Maharashtra's Washim district on the sidelines of the NCP's ongoing pre-poll 'Shivswarajya Yatra'.

related news

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis began his mass outreach campaign, 'Mahajanadesh Yatra', on August 1 while Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray launched his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on July 18.

However, both the leaders later suspended their campaigns in view of the devastating floods in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra earlier this month.

Fadnavis is set to resume his yatra from Wednesday.

Pawar claimed that unemployment and crime rate was increasing in the state.

"Under this government's watch, the debt against the state has increased to Rs 5 lakh crore," he said, while calling for electing the NCP to buck the trend.

He alleged that the opposition leaders were being "lured and threatened" to join the ruling parties.

Notably, several MLAs and leaders from the opposition joined the ruling parties this year.

These included Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Kalidas Kolambkar of the Congress and NCP MLAs Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandip Naik, Vaibhav Pichad and Pandurang Barora.

Referring to it, Pawar said, "We were in power for 15 years. But, we never tried to defect people from the opposition parties to our fold. What's happening in Maharashtra now has never happened in the state before."

The BJP was wooing only those leaders who could win election, he claimed, observing that such a practice was "detrimental" to the democracy.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.