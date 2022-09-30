English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Yatra the only way of expression as all other fora shut for opposition: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi said no force in the country can stop this yatra because this is 'India's March'. "This is India's March and a march to hear India's voice, which no one can suppress," he added.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was the only option left with the party to reach out to the masses as all other fora for expression are shut.

    His 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka here in Chamarajanagar district from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. "There are various institutions in democracy. There's media and Parliament too but all these have been shut for the opposition and media doesn't listen to us. There's total government control. Our mics are muted in Parliament, Assemblies are not allowed to function and opposition is harassed. In this situation, the only option left with us is 'Bharat Jodo Yata," Gandhi said at a public meeting here.

    Gandhi said no force in the country can stop this yatra because this is 'India's March'. "This is India's March and a march to hear India's voice, which no one can suppress," he added.

    The former Congress president said in the next 21 days during which the Yatra would cover 511 km passing through various districts the "pain of Karnataka" will be heard.

    "In the next 20 to 25 days, you will accompany me and you will hear the pain of Karnataka. You will hear about prevailing corruption, unemployment and price rise (in Karnataka)," Gandhi said.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to him, the objective of the march is to "save" the Indian Constitution, and "to stand up against the BJP and RSS' ideology of hatred and violence". "This march is to save the Constitution. This tri-colour is meaningless without the Constitution," he told the crowd.

    The Congress leader said the Yatra also encompasses people's struggle against price rise, unemployment, atrocities against farmers and the privatisation of public sector units. "The objective of this Yatra is not to give speeches but to hear you," he added.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.