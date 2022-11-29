 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yatra effect: Rahul Gandhi says he feels more patient now

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Gandhi arrived in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after covering a distance of more than 2,000 km as part of his ambitious foot march, a mass contact initiative which he started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said he feels some changes in himself during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, including more patience and the ability to listen to others.

Asked about his most satisfying moment during the yatra, Gandhi told reporters on Monday, "There are many, but I instantly recall a few interesting ones, including that my patience has dramatically increased because of the yatra." "Secondly, now I don't get irritated even for eight hours, if someone pushes or pulls me. It doesn't affect me, whereas earlier I used to get irritated even in two hours," he said.

"If you are walking in the yatra and experience pain, then you have to face it, you can't just give up," the former Congress president said.

He said thirdly, his ability to listen to others has also become better now.

"Like if someone comes to me, I listen more to him. I feel all these things are quite beneficial for me," he said.