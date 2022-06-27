English
    Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential poll

    Yashwant Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

    Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

    Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's A Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers.

    Sinha was named as the common opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

    NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:26 pm
