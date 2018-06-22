App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yashwant Sinha calls on Omar Abdullah, discusses prevailing situation in J-K

The state was placed under Governor's rule on Wednesday, a day after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha today called on National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state was placed under Governor's rule on Wednesday, a day after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.

Sinha called on Abdullah at the former chief minister's residence here, a National Conference spokesperson said.

He said Sinha discussed the prevailing situation in the state as well as recent political developments with Abdullah.

According to the spokesperson, Sinha said the restoration of peace, a democratic and representative system of governance in the state was of utmost importance.

Abdullah told Sinha that restoration of normalcy in the state remained his party's foremost concern and that relief is provided to the people, the spokesperson said.

Announcing withdrawal of support to the coalition on Tuesday, the BJP said it had become "untenable" for the party to continue in the alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Congress and National Conference said they will not join hands with any party to form government in the state.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #India #Omar Abdullah #Politics #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.