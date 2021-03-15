English
Yashwant Sinha appointed Trinamool vice president within two days of joining

The former Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, has also been made a member of TMC’s national working committee.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
Yashwant Sinha joins TMC (Image courtesy: ANI)

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, who joined the Trinamool Congress on March 13, days ahead of the high-octane West Bengal assembly polls, has been appointed the vice president of the party.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, has also been made a member of TMC’s national working committee, reported news agency ANI.

Yashwant Sinha was made a member of the working committee of the Mamata Banerjee-led party on an order issued on March 15 by TMC General Secretary Subrata Bakshi.

The octogenarian leader had served in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. He quit BJP in 2018 citing differences with the party leadership.

His son Jayant Sinha continues to be associated with the saffron party. He is a sitting MP from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh.

West Bengal will go to the polls on March 27. The 2021 West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight-phases and conclude in late April.

