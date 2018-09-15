Yadavs stand with 'nationalists, developmentalists': Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Saturday said Yadavs are not with "opportunists" and are with "nationalism and developmentalism".

The senior state BJP leader also claimed that "Modi wave" was much stronger in UP in comparison to the rest of the country.

Maurya made these comments after addressing a conference of the Yadav leaders organised by the party's OBC Morcha.

"The victory of the BJP in Yadav-dominated polling booths in 2014-2017 is an indicator that members of the community in UP are not with avsarwaadiya (opportunists), but are with rashtrawaad (nationalism) and vikaswaad (developmentalism)," he said in an apparent reference to the Samajwadi Party.

He exuded confidence that the Yadavs will continue to support the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Later speaking to reporters, Maurya said, "I can say with confidence that the performance of the BJP in the state can be easily seen and experienced, and hence the BJP is getting support from all sections of the society."

He added, "I have no hesitation in saying that in UP the wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP is much stronger as compared to the country.

"In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we will improve our tally of victory, which we had achieved in 2014 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2017 (UP Assembly elections)," Maurya said.