you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Xi Jinping told me he has seen 'Dangal': PM Modi at Haryana rally

Modi said he got to know this during the recent visit by Xi to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As he pitched for wrestler Babita Phogat, the BJP candidate from this constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally said that Chinese premier Xi Jinping has seen the movie based on her and her father.

Modi said he got to know this during the recent visit by Xi to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

"During an informal meeting, Chinese president Xi Jinping told me he has seen the 'Dangal' movie and it made me proud," he said.

"Mahre Choree Choroon Say Kam Hey Ke" (Are our girls any less than the boys)?, Modi said in Haryanvi.

Babita Phogat became a household name after ''Dangal'' (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta, became a runaway hit.

The 29-year-old BJP candidate from the Dadri assembly seat is pitted against seasoned politicians like Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress. Both have won this seat earlier - by margins of less than 2,000 votes.

Describing the girls of Haryana as 'dhakad', Modi said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign would not have been successful without support of Haryana villages.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

