you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xi Jinping gets vulgar name translation on Facebook, company blames technical error

A statement on Aung San Suu Kyi's official Facebook page led to embarrassment after it was found that the statement contained references to Jinping which, when translated into English, appear as "Mr Shithole"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook has said it is due to a technical error that Chinese President Xi Jinping's name appears as "Mr Shithole" when translated from Burmese to English on its platform.

According to several reports, the company has apologized for this error and any offence caused due to it, adding that the problem has been fixed now.

The error was spotted on the second day of Jinping's visit to Myanmar, considered historic because it is the first by a Chinese premier in over 19 years. Reports suggest that Xi and state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements covering massive Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.

However, a statement published on Suu Kyi's official Facebook page led to embarrassment after it was found that the statement contained references to Jinping which, when translated into English, appear as "Mr Shithole".

According to news agency Reuters, it was not clear how long the issue lasted but Google’s translation function did not show the same error.

"We fixed a technical issue that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook. This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the offence this has caused," Facebook said in a statement.

The company said it did not have the Chinese President's name in its Burmese database and guessed at the translation, leading to the gaffe.

According to Reuters, Facebook has faced problems with the language before, and an investigation by the news agency documented how it was failing in its efforts to combat vitriolic Burmese language posts about Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 07:15 pm

