App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 05, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Would've supported Akhilesh Yadav if he was in PM race: BJP's Azamgarh candidate

The actor-turned-politician underscored that nationalism was the biggest issue in the election, alleging that the Samajwadi Party was against nationalism and did politics of "appeasement"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, the BJP's candidate against Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, has said he would have supported the Samajwadi Party chief or its patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, if they had been the prime ministerial candidate.

In an interview, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is popularly known as Nirahua, alleged that Akhilesh Yadav and the SP had created an "anti-national" image of the Yadavs, saying the "blind supporters" should of the party president should understand this.

"If Mulayam Singh Yadav was running for the post of the prime minister, then I would have supported him. If Akhilesh was to become the prime minister, then I would have supported him," Dinesh Lal Yadav said.

"But he (Akhilesh) is not in the race. He wants to make such a man (Rahul Gandhi) prime minister who says if his party (Congress) comes to power, then it would withdraw troops from the borders and scrap the sedition law," he added.

related news

The apparent reference was to the Congress' manifesto proposal of reviewing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and scrapping the sedition law.

"If you (Akhilesh) would have been the prime minister candidate, then it would have made sense to fight against Modi. You don't want to become a prime minister and still want to lower the pride of the Yadavs. Do you want to say that Yadavs are against the nation?" Dinesh Lal Yadav asked.

The actor-turned-politician underscored that nationalism was the biggest issue in the election, alleging that the Samajwadi Party was against nationalism and did politics of "appeasement".

"Akhilesh is dubbed a Yadav leader.... If you have become an identity of the Yadavs, then why are you lowering the identity? Why did you forge an alliance (with the BSP, RLD) to stop an honest person (Modi)?" he asked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate said Akhilesh Yadav's political equations in Azamgarh has turned on its head, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and schemes had reached every people's house in the Uttar Pradesh constituency.

"People have already made up their minds," he said. "Have come here to end the politics of caste and dynasty."

Dinesh Lal Yadav said he would not quit politics or the BJP if he loses.

And, if he wins, the actor said he would shoot most of his films in the constituency.

Azamgarh goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 12.
First Published on May 5, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Imali: Deepika Padukone replaces Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu's film?

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma shines in Mumbai's 9 wick ...

The Voice: Haryana's Sumit Saini takes the trophy home in Asha Bhosle, ...

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr to cameo in future Marvel Cinematic U ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs KXIP: KL Rahul shines in Punjab's 6 wicket ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal slapped and abused by a man ...

Amitabh Bachchan's new ad is being 'fixed' by meme loving Twitterati!

Akshay Kumar waited long for a National Award, but is he eligible to r ...

Fakira from SOTY2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's chemistry isn't im ...

'Turn Out in Record Numbers': PM Modi's Message to His 'Young Friends' ...

Trump Takes U-Turn, Now Says Mueller Should Not Testify Before US Cong ...

Google Doodle Marks Fifth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections, Illustrates Po ...

Elections 2019: Polling Begins for Fifth Phase

Cleaning Graves, Shared Meals and Torch-lit Parades: Indonesia Muslims ...

Ramadan 2019: Five Rules You Should Follow During the Holy Month

Ramadan 2019: Glossary of Terms for the Holiest Month of Islamic Cultu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Voting Begins for Phase 5; Rahul Gandhi, ...

'Horror Before Our Eyes': 41 Killed, Several Injured as Russian Plane ...

51 Lok Sabha seats to go to polls in 5th phase on Monday; Rajnath, Son ...

From its formation to landfall, how IMD tracked cyclone 'Fani'

Back Congress, defeat BJP: Mayawati to voters in Amethi and Rae Bareli

Modi's 5 years ''most traumatic, devastating'', should be shown exit d ...

How new entrant WhatsApp Pay can gobble up Paytm

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid rising ...

Asian shares turn south after Trump vows tariff hike

Charts suggest a steep surge in Nifty after polls

Wall Street climbs as jobs data supports upbeat economic outlook

Avengers: Endgame box office collection— Marvel blockbuster becomes ...

Battle for Amethi: Smriti Irani's feisty approach, Rahul Gandhi's came ...

India's election discourse may be dominated by Pakistan, but China's a ...

Palestine-Israel conflict escalates: Jerusalem responds to rocket firi ...

Income tax e-filers decline by over 6.6 lakh in FY19, number of regist ...

Premier League: Manchester United's Champions League hopes end after b ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: The plight of Mandya's farmers — and ...

Samsung reportedly working on an in-display selfie camera to give an a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.