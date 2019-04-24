Would've been nation's enemies had BJP-Shiv Sena continued to fight: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on April 23 said the BJP and Shiv Sena would have been enemies of nation had both parties continued to fight and not come together.

Addressing a rally in Thane district for Sena Lok Sabha candidate Rajan Vichare, Thackeray said the present government had strengthened the jawans at the borders and asked why the opposition was questioning the surgical and air strikes.

"Had we (BJP-Sena) kept fighting, we would have become enemies of our own nation. (Former Prime Minister) Atal ji (Vajpayee) used to say elections come and go, however the country should remain," Thackeray said.

He further said the NDA has announced Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate and that the BJP and Sena came together for the country and its people.

"This is the difference between us coming together and them," he said.

"Surgical strikes, air strikes were carried out (in Pakistan). However the opposition is questioning them. We cannot repay the debts of our soldiers. Many of them have sacrificed their lives. One of our jawans became unconscious during a fight. When he regained consciousness, he asked what happened to the terrorists. Do you (opposition) not feel ashamed to question the valour of such soldiers," he asked.

Thackeray further said in 60 years of its rule, the Congress created a mountain of corruption and scams worth thousands of crores were shown on news channels on a daily basis.

Attacking NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he said while the former Union agriculture minister liked clicking photos with farmers, they get troubled when he visits them.

"During Sharad Pawar's time, there have been fodder and cow dung scams," he said.