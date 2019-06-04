App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:50 PM IST

Would work at reviving industries to create jobs: Arvind Ganpat Sawant

Sawant said that there is a need to promote the growth of industries in India as they need support and certain improvements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Union Minister Arvind Ganpat Sawant on June 4 took charge of the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Ministry and said he would work at reviving certain industries with a view to create more jobs.

He said that there is a need to promote the growth of industries in India as they need support and certain improvements.

There are few challenges in front of the country such as issues related to farmers and unemployment, he told reporters here.

"My focus will be on creating jobs," he added.

Sawant, 68, is from Shiv Sena, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a part of the National Democratic Alliance. He won 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai South.

In the previous Narendra Modi-led government, Shiv Sena leader Anant Geete was handling this portfolio. He lost the 2019 elections from the Raigad Lok Sabha seat.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 01:38 pm

