Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Would prevent 'Operation lotus' in Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

As President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12, the Congress and NCP are in talks about whether to support the Shiv Sena for government formation

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prithviraj Chavan: The Congress high command wanted the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra to contest against NCP turncoat Udayanraje Bhosale in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. However, stating that he wants to remain in state politics, Chavan has chosen to contest from Karad (South)
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Wednesday that the party was on alert to prevent a possible "Operation lotus" -- attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties -- in Maharashtra.

As President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday, the Congress and NCP are in talks about whether to support the Shiv Sena for government formation.

Chavan, a former chief minister, alleged while speaking to a news channel that the BJP was trying to stop the Sena from joining hands with the Congress and NCP.

"We are alert about 'Operation lotus'," he said.

He was referring to BJP leader Narayan Rane's statement on Tuesday that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked Rane to start work on forming a BJP-led government in the state.

Rane had said he would do "whatever it takes" to ensure his party formed the next government. Chavan said the Congress was holding internal meetings and also holding talks with the NCP to work out a possible Common Minimum Programme if a government was to be formed with the Sena.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

