Would have proven majority even without Pilot, 18 MLAs: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Stating that the Congress government in Rajasthan would have proved its majority even without former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporters, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said they would be bringing a vote of confidence in the Assembly on August 14.

"We could have proved the majority even without these 19 MLAs, but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a Vote of Confidence," Gehlot said after a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at which he met Pilot for the first time after the latter openly rebelled against the senior leader a month back.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had said that it will be moving a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.

"Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the law and order situation is badly deteriorating," leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, and the BJP 72.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said after the meeting that Congress is 'finally united' and that the party will 'fight against BJP's bad politics' while standing 'unitedly'.

The developments come days after an 'amicable resolution' of the nearly month-long political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by Pilot's revolt.