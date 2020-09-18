Would alliance trouble in Punjab, Haryana hurt BJP's prospects in Bihar polls?

Trouble seems to be brewing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its alliance front after the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who belongs to the saffron party's traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), over three contentious farmers' bills.

While the SAD has said that a decision regarding its alliance with the BJP would be taken during a meeting later, farmers' protests in neighbouring Haryana, where the BJP government is being supported by Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has also spelt trouble for the party.

The rumble within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) couldn't have come at a worse time. The party is preparing for Bihar Assembly polls, the dates for which are yet to be declared by the Election Commission, and has been in talks with its allies in Bihar -- the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) -- over seat-sharing arrangements.

While the alliance trouble in Punjab and Haryana might end up hurting the BJP in terms of the seat-sharing prospects, what makes matters worse, say analysts, is the existing trouble between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and LJP. Locked in a bitter battle for the past few months, the two allies might increase their aggressive posturing with one eye on the polls and the other on developments in Punjab and Haryana.

Alliance trouble has followed the BJP over the past one year at least. Last year's Maharashtra polls in October saw the BJP and the Shiv Sena join hands in an uneasy alliance that, post the election results, fell apart, resulting in the former losing out on an important state.

Something similar happened in Jharkhand a couple of months later, with the BJP's prospects getting hurt on some seats in the state because its ties with its ally, the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) had been severed.

Now, as preparations for the all-important Bihar elections begin, things seem to be looking gloomy in that state as well. JD(U) has been pressing for 115 seats while urging the BJP to accommodate the LJP from its quota, according to an Indian Express report. On its part, the BJP expects to contest the polls along with the JD(U) as equal partners.

"... By conventional logic, we should contest as equal partners as we did in the last Lok Sabha polls. Our party had shown a large heart during the Lok Sabha polls by denying tickets to five sitting MPs and giving the JD(U) equal seats (17 each) to contest. It is now the JD(U)’s turn to return the favour," a BJP leader told the newspaper. The leader added that the BJP is also in touch with the LJP to resolve outstanding issues.

