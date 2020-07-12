App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Worried for party': Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweets amid allegatio

In a tweet on July 12, the Congress leader said, “Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal said he was “worried” for his party after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple his government.

In a tweet on July 12, the Congress leader said, “Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?”

On July 11, Gehlot accused the BJP of conspiring to topple his government by indulging in horse-trading, a charge denied by the opposition party which claimed it was the Congress' "infighting" at play.

Gehlot's frontal attack came as the state police's special operations group (SOG) arrested two persons and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a preliminary enquiry against three Independent MLAs for alleged attempts to bribe Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls last month and destabilise the state government.

Also Read | Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with loyalist MLAs, may meet Congress chief

"BJP leaders are playing the game at the behest of central leaders. MLAs were offered money... Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," the chief minister alleged and added that the BJP wants to convert the state's politics into a goat market, "bakra mandi".

The BJP hit back at Gehlot saying he should utilise agencies like SOG and ACB for crime control "instead of threatening" MLAs and political parties.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 01:24 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Kapil Sibal #Politics #Rajasthan

