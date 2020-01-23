World's most important human rights law: Roopa Ganguly on CAA

Accusing the opposition parties of trying to mislead people, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be regarded as the world's most important human rights law.

Winding up her two-day Odisha visit, the actor- turned-politician said that the CAA will not take away anyone's citizenship.

"In no way, the CAA will have any adverse impact on Indian citizens. Opposition parties are spreading lies and misleading people for narrow political purpose," she said.

Ganguly, who met refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan settled in Malkangiri and neighbouring Nabarangpur districts during her visit, was addressing a meeting organised by the BJP in support of the CAA on Wednesday.