English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    ”The world points at India when it comes to managing diversity efficiently. The world is full of contradictions but managing dualities will only come from India," he said.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
    REUTERS/Stringer - RC126670A990

    REUTERS/Stringer - RC126670A990


    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the whole world looks towards India for managing diversity. He was speaking at a function on ’Bharat@2047: My Vision My Action’ in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.


    ”The world points at India when it comes to managing diversity efficiently. The world is full of contradictions but managing dualities will only come from India," he said.


    Bhagwat said there have been many historical events which were never told to us nor taught in a proper way. For instance, the place where Sanskrit grammar was born is not in India. Did we ever ask a question why? he said.


    ”It is chiefly because we first forgot our own wisdom and knowledge and later the land was conquered by foreign invaders who mainly came from north west region,” he said.


    We unnecessarily gave importance to caste and other similar structures,” Bhagwat said. The systems which were formed for work were used to create differences between people and communities, he said. We do have small differences in language, dress, cultures, but we need to have a mind that will see the big picture and not get stuck into these things, the RSS chief said.

    Close

    Related stories

    ”All languages in the country are national languages, all people from various caste are mine, we need to have such affection, he said.

    PTI
    Tags: #India #Mohan Bhagwa #RSS
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.